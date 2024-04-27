Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,140. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

