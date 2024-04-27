Golden State Equity Partners Sells 744 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of UPRO stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,631. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $71.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

