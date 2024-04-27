JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. 447,136 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

