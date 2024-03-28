JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Down 2.3%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.88. 214,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,054,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after buying an additional 2,836,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,521,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after acquiring an additional 607,462 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

