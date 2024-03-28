MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 14,515,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,017,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

