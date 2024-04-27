Analyzing Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) & Its Rivals

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) is one of 162 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Clean Energy Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -37.45% -98.48% -50.41% Clean Energy Technologies Competitors -12.78% -4.94% 0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million -$5.66 million -10.43 Clean Energy Technologies Competitors $4.58 billion $422.15 million -67.11

Clean Energy Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 1055 3692 4772 44 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Clean Energy Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Energy Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies peers beat Clean Energy Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.