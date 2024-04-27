Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

