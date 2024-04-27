Financial Survey: Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) versus Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.70 -$3.98 million ($0.39) -2.44 Prologis $8.02 billion 11.99 $3.06 billion $3.42 30.42

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Prologis 0 4 11 1 2.81

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bimini Capital Management and Prologis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Prologis has a consensus price target of $134.24, suggesting a potential upside of 29.04%. Given Prologis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Volatility & Risk

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -31.83% -33.43% -3.65% Prologis 38.73% 5.49% 3.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prologis beats Bimini Capital Management on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

