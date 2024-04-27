Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.42. The firm has a market cap of C$21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

(Get Free Report

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.