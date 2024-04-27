Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.96.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on RCI.B
Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.