TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, EVP Eric W. Schreck acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,615.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric W. Schreck acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,615.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 916 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,879 shares of company stock worth $80,023. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.