TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance
TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.
Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY
Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrustCo Bank Corp NY
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.