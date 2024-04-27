First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 12.5 %

FM stock opened at C$18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

