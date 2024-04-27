Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up 1.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 128,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $53.02.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

