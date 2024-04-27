Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 67.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.32 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

