WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 2,305 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

