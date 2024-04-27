Anfield Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,228 shares during the period. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 137,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Get Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.