iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 468,478 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

