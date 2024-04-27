WD Rutherford LLC Sells 75 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 335.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.9% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $499.30 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

