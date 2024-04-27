ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 61.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $333.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

