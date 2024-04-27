Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,073 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after acquiring an additional 618,920 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 617,925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after acquiring an additional 613,341 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.0 %

JCI opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

