WD Rutherford LLC Sells 395 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

