Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 2%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 5,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Better Choice Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Better Choice during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.