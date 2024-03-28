Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $3,673.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,314.29. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

