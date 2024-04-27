WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

