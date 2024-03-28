Brokerages Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Target Price at $38.33

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after buying an additional 225,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 69,733 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3,594.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 894,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 870,560 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

