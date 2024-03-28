Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in March

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Buzzi stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

