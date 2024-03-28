Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

CP stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 408,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,501. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

