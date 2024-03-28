Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $393.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $393.00 and last traded at $393.00, with a volume of 8460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

