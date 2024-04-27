Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,970 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

