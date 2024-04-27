8,750 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.85.

Chart Industries stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 394.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

