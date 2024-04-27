Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 549,318 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.46. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

