Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,250 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

