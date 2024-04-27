Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 28.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 14.5% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $925.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $943.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $809.10. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $493.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

