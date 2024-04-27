Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,754 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.