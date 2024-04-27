Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

SBUX stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.55.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

