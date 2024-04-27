Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,019 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Enpro comprises 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.63% of Enpro worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Enpro by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enpro Stock Up 1.0 %

Enpro stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $170.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

