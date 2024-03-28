ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00.
ECN Capital Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.49.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.78%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
