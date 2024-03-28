ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00.

ECN Capital Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.49.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECN Capital

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.