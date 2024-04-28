Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.70.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.