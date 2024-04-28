Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.17.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

