Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.25. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

