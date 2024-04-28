CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$162.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$167.30.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
