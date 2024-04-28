Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $167.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

