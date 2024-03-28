Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after acquiring an additional 687,202 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Envestnet by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 63,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

