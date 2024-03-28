National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.22.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.9 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE NHI opened at $61.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

