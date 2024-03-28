First Pacific Financial Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $104.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

