G999 Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 32% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00076667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00024961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001396 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

