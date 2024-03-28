Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.60. 4,050,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

