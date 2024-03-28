HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.