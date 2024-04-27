Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $55.29

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of WHD opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cactus has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

