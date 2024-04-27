Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.04. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
