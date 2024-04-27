Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

